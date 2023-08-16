While children dream of being a vet, a doctor or a scientist, almost half (43%) of parents worry that their child might not reach their full potential. When asked what factors would help their child realise their aspirations, two thirds (67%) believe the key is schools having all the resources they need. Almost half (49%) believe a healthy meal every day is a factor; 44%, more support for mental health and 41% think that more opportunities for sport and exercise are key.