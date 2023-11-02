A TEAM from Longtown Mountain rescue was in action on Monday after being contacted by Gwent Police following a report of an inured walker in the Black Mountains.
A walker had taken a fall and sustained a serious head injury and by chance one of the mountain rescue team was out running at the time and was able to be on the scene very quickly.
The team was mobilised and got up to the injured gentleman quickly, and was able stabilise him, but due to the injury, it was decided that the best form of evacuation this time was going to be via helicopter. Thankfully, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency Helicopter #Rescue187 was able to assist.
The casualty was packaged up, winched onto the helicopter, and taken to hospital.
Longtown Mountain Rescue Team is a voluntary organisation that responds to requests from the police for assistance in the Black Mountains of South Wales and into Herefordshire for injured and missing people.
The team is on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and relies entirely on donations from members of the public to carry out this essential life-saving rescue service.