Born in Abergavenny, Strange moved to Radnorshire in 2023, where he was offered the deal with HarperCollins, one of the big four publishers. As well as having the opportunity to bring a story set in Wales to more people, queer representation was another important factor in his storytelling. “As a gay man, I grew up reading books where I wasn’t reflected. Of course, our stories have always existed, but I didn’t come across stories about gay lives until I was much older. To be able to contribute to the ever-growing list is an honour, and I’m so grateful to those who came before me who paved the way to make this happen.”