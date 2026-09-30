Abergavenny Chronicle editor Liz Davies is among the panel taking part in a debate about whether social media is bringing communities together or driving them apart which will be held at The Globe in Hay-on-Wye tonight (Wednesday, September 30).
‘Connected, But At What Cost?’ is the latest Hay Talks event and will examine how social media has changed the way people communicate, share information and participate in community life.
The event will consider the benefits of social media, including helping people stay connected across distances, giving local groups a voice and allowing small businesses to reach new audiences.
But it will also look at concerns including misinformation, online arguments, social pressure, polarisation and the amount of time people spend behind screens.
Organisers are asking whether having more ways to communicate is necessarily making people feel more connected to those around them.
The panel will feature four speakers from the fields of media, academia and local journalism.
Rich Matthews, development director at Rural Media, works with rural young people and underserved communities through film, media and digital arts. He is also a teaching fellow and visiting lecturer at the University of Birmingham, where he researches digital behaviours and community.
Dr Giandomenico Di Domenico, assistant professor in marketing and strategy at Cardiff Business School, specialises in misinformation, digital trust and the psychological and social effects of online communication.
Dr Sarah Williams, an academic tutor in media and communication studies at Swansea University, specialises in digital and media literacy, digital citizenship and the social and cultural impact of digital technologies.
The panel will also include Liz Davies, regional editor at Iliffe Media who has extensive experience in local journalism and communities acros south Wales
The debate, which is free entry, will be followed by questions from the audience, giving those attending the opportunity to put their own views and questions to the panel.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.