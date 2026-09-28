Llangattock CiW School is one of 13 Powys primary schools which have started the academic year with exciting new library developments thanks to a major investment from the National Literacy Trust's Libraries for Primaries programme.
The successful schools have secured fully funded library packages worth more than £6,500 each, providing high-quality books, furniture, staff training and specialist literacy support to strengthen reading cultures and create welcoming spaces where children can develop a lifelong love of reading.The initiative aligns with Powys County Council's commitment to improving literacy outcomes, developing engaging reading environments and ensuring that all children have access to high-quality texts and opportunities to read for pleasure.
The package is designed to help schools establish or transform dedicated reading spaces and foster sustainable reading cultures that support literacy development, wellbeing and educational achievement. The announcement comes at an exciting time for literacy development in Powys, with schools continuing to place reading at the heart of learning and wellbeing.
The new library spaces will help inspire a culture of reading for pleasure, giving children opportunities to explore a rich and diverse range of books and texts. Through these engaging reading environments, learners will be encouraged to develop curiosity, expand their vocabulary, and fuel their imagination.
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Cllr James Gibson Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said:"We are delighted that so many Powys schools have successfully secured support through the National Literacy Trust's Libraries for Primaries programme, alongside the exciting investment in reading provision at Ysgol Maesydderwen. Creating high-quality reading environments and fostering a strong culture of reading are central to helping children become confident, enthusiastic and independent readers. This investment reflects our wider commitment to improving literacy outcomes across Powys. It also aligns with the growing national focus on reading and Estyn's emphasis on ensuring that schools support learners to become skilled and engaged readers."
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