Cllr James Gibson Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said:"We are delighted that so many Powys schools have successfully secured support through the National Literacy Trust's Libraries for Primaries programme, alongside the exciting investment in reading provision at Ysgol Maesydderwen. Creating high-quality reading environments and fostering a strong culture of reading are central to helping children become confident, enthusiastic and independent readers. This investment reflects our wider commitment to improving literacy outcomes across Powys. It also aligns with the growing national focus on reading and Estyn's emphasis on ensuring that schools support learners to become skilled and engaged readers."