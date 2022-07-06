Have fun and stay safe during Welsh Show week

Launching the campaign that is encouraging people to Have Fun, Take Care and Stay Safe are (from left to right) Aled Rees, Montgomery YFC Chairman; Emma Rees, Brecknock YFC Chairman; Caryl Haf, Wales YFC Chairman; Greg Langridge-Thomas from Powys County Council; and Elizabeth Swancott from Radnor YFC ( . )

A campaign encouraging people to Have Fun, Take Care and Stay Safe during Royal Welsh Show week has been launched.

The Builth Wells Event Safety Group[1] has launched the campaign ahead of the return of Wales’ premier agricultural show later this month (July).

The campaign will see a series of posters and banners displayed at licenced premises during Royal Welsh Show week, encouraging people to behave responsibly in a creative and humorous way.

It is one of a series of measures that will be introduced by the safety group, which was formed in 2017 and led by Powys County Council.

The measures aim to reduce public risk and improve the safety of those in and around Builth Wells during the period of Royal Welsh Show.

Other safety measures that will also be in place includes:

Safe walking route known as the Green Route

Drug amnesty boxes will be placed on approaches to venues in and around Builth Wells

Welfare support to be provided by Street Pastors at night during Royal Welsh Show week

Medical and wellbeing centre operated by St John Cymru from the Strand Hall.

Cllr Richard Church, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “The return of the Royal Welsh Show after three years will undoubtedly draw tens of thousands of visitors to Builth Wells and the surrounding area.

“While we welcome the show’s return, it’s important that visitors and residents enjoy the annual agricultural event safely. Although this campaign is humorous in its approach it does have important safety messages for those in and around Builth Wells during Royal Welsh Show week.

“We want people to drink and behave responsibly and to look after themselves and their friends. As long as people Have Fun, Take Care and Stay Safe then they will have a memorable time during Royal Welsh Show week.

“We understand that some of the measures that will be in place may cause some disruption for residents living in Builth Wells. However, they are necessary to ensure to keep visitors and residents safe throughout Royal Welsh Show week.”

Steve Hughson, chief executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, said: “The Royal Welsh has played a leading role in helping to improve safety inside and outside our perimeter fence. We applaud the success of the Builth Wells Event Safety Group in extending safety measures into the town and bringing all the various events that take place in Show week together in one place.