Harry’s three peaks challenge
A 71 year old man has completed the Abergavenny Three Peak challenge and raising over £1,900 to fund English lessons for asylum seekers.
Last Tuesday (October 11) chair of the Welsh Refugee Council, Harry Iles and his friend Ed challenged themselves to the 20 mile walk finishing it in 11 hours.
Harry said: “I’ve done it twice before but I wondered if I could still do it and I was very pleased to find my body walked along vey happily.
“It felt really nice and refreshing.
“Some of the trees looked like they were on fire with the colours.”
The Welsh Refugee Council already holds beginner and intermediate English lessons online and in the Trinity Centre in Cardiff but they are often oversubscribed.
The money raised during this challenge will be used to fund more classes to allow any asylum seekers to learn English.
Harry said “Asylum seekers are very keen to learn English.
“Learning English is absolutely key for people finding jobs, making friends and being part of the community.”
Any extra money raised can be used to organise for asylum seekers to go on different trips.
He said: “It means that the refugees can learn English in an informal setting by just chatting with other people.
“They can then learn more useful every day English language that compliments the work they have learned in the classroom.
“Welsh Refugee Council often takes refugees for walks up the Sugar Loaf and that been really good for all of the kids and everyone involved.
“I think getting outdoors is really important for everyone.”
As Wales has the ambition to become a nation of sanctuary, Harry has been moved by the donations and support they have received from Welsh people.
He even received some unexpected donations.
During his walk, Harry met a handful of people who wanted to help fund English lessons and he also received a £500 donation from the GoFundMe team who were touched by the appeal.
Harry said: “When we talk to Welsh government, different volunteer groups and to people in the streets, there is a feeling of wanted to welcome people which is quite wonderful.
You can still donate to Harry’s GoFundMe page via this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/english-lessons-for-asylum-seekers-three-peaks
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.