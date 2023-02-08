As Valentines Day approaches experts at Scams.info reveal fraudsters are targeting those looking for love with residents in Gwent being the second most vulnerable to dating fraud scams.
Data from the government's National Fraud Insurance Bureau showed Gwent lost £560,954 per 100,000 people in the past year, the second most amount of money in the UK.
Gwent also reported some of the highest rates of dating fraud incidents with 89.56 reports per 100,000 people.
Bedfordshire took the lead with £575,216 lost per 100,000 people.