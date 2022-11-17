Gwent Police searching for Brynmawr man
Thursday 17th November 2022 3:28 pm
Gwent Police are trying to find 53-year-old John Neate, from Brynmawr, who has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions following his release in September.
Neate received an eight-week sentence for driving while disqualified at North Somerset Magistrates Court in August.
If you can help call call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2200369732, or you can DM the.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
