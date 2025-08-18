Gwent Green Party has announced team of lead candidates for the upcoming Senedd election in May 2026 which it promises will offer voters across the region a ‘powerful team committed to social justice, climate action, and a fairer future for all’.
- Ian Chandler has been selected as the Green Party candidate for the Sir Fynwy Torfaen constituency. Ian currently serves as a County Councillor and Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services in Monmouthshire County Council, playing a leading role in the Labour-Green coalition administration. Ian brings a strong track record of innovation in social care and a commitment to tackling health inequalities across Gwent.
- Rachel Roberts will stand for the Casnewydd Islwyn constituency. A former supply teacher in Newport, Rachel works with children with additional needs in a primary school. She brings firsthand experience of the challenges facing the education system and a passionate belief in inclusive education, raising environmental awareness and supporting young people.
- Anne Baker is the Green Party candidate for the Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni constituency. A lifelong campaigner and former trade unionist, Anne is currently studying for a Master’s degree in Environmental Management with the Open University. Her commitment to workers’ rights and environmental justice makes her a compelling advocate for communities too often left behind.
Speaking on the announcement, Lauren James, Gwent Green Party Chair said: "We’re proud to put forward three outstanding candidates who bring real-life experience, compassion, and vision to politics. They understand the challenges local people face – and are ready to fight for bold, practical solutions to improve lives and protect our planet."
With growing support across Wales, the Green Party is offering a real alternative in 2026 – one rooted in fairness, community and climate responsibility.
