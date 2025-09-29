A former nurse and healthcare leader is continuing her follow-up care at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny after beating stage 4 lymphoma.
As part of Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is proudly sharing the remarkable journey of Sue, a retired nurse, educator, and healthcare leader whose resilience and optimism have inspired patients and professionals alike.
Sue’s career began at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and spanned decades of service across the UK and Europe. From health visiting to academic roles at King’s College London and leading international nursing programmes, Sue’s life has been defined by compassion, curiosity, and a deep commitment to healthcare.
However, in November 2023, Sue’s life took a dramatic twist when a persistent rash led to a diagnosis of stage 4 lymphoma.
“It was a bit of a shock,” she recalls.
“With my background, I always thought I’d know if I was ill. Of course, I didn’t. The haematology ward was inspiring,. “I had to be realistic, but I was so determined.”
She credits the entire team, especially Dr Rachel Trichy, for their unwavering positivity and clinical excellence.
Sadly, after a brief remission, Sue’s cancer returned in July 2024. She was referred for CAR-T therapy, a cutting-edge treatment that reprograms the body’s immune cells to fight cancer.
The process was intense, but Sue remained hopeful and deeply appreciative of the holistic care she received, from dieticians and psychologists to the nurses who brought laughter to her hospital stay.
“You’re dying of cancer, and they managed to make it fun,” she says of nurses Jolie and Emily at the University Hospital of Wales. “They were superb.”
Now in remission, Sue continues her follow-up care at Nevill Hall Hospital and reflects on her journey with gratitude.
“It’s given me immense appreciation for the health service. I have absolute respect for the qualification, the dedication, and the kindness of the staff,” she said.
Sue’s story is a powerful reminder of the strength found in compassionate care and the importance of continued innovation in blood cancer treatment. Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said it was honoured to share her experience and celebrate the healthcare professionals who make stories like hers possible.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.