Grofield councillor elected new County chair

Councillor Laura Wright, who represents Grofield ward in Abergavenny, after being sworn in as new Chair of Monmouthshire County Council ( Pic from MCC )

Abergavenny councillor Laura Wright has been chosen as the new Chair-person for Monmouthshire County Council.

Councillor Wright, who serves as the member for the Grofield ward in Abergavenny, was elected at the council’s annual general meeting on Tuesday May 17 following a nomination by the Leader of the Labour group, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby.

Following the announcement of her election, Cllr Wright said: “Friends, colleagues, thank you so much for electing me to the position of Chair and putting your trust in me. I will do my very best to repay this honour as Chair of Monmouthshire County Council. I am grateful to colleagues, and to the residents of the Grofield ward in Abergavenny, who have supported me.”

Cllr Laura Wright was born in Wrexham and has a background working in mental health support, having trained as a psychotherapist. She has chosen to vary her consort for her year of office to reflect family, caring and work commitments that so many residents face in their daily lives and in-keeping with a modern and flexible Monmouthshire approach.

“By not having the same person with me at every event reflects our ambitions to be a modern, flexible council. I know that many of you will have jobs, families, caring responsibilities – so by not always having the same Consort I believe this shows that we can find ways of being an inclusive and representative group of people,” said Cllr Wright.

She added: “I look forward to representing the community’s interests in a diverse and inclusive way. I am also committed to working to support the natural environment in our beautiful county and tackling climate change is one of my key priorities. I feel honoured to be elected to the role of Chair of Monmouthshire County Council and will strive to help maintain a fair, impartial and open approach to all our council meetings.”

The outgoing Chair, Councillor Mat Feakins said: “It has been my great honour and pleasure to have represented Monmouthshire as Chair of the County Council over the past 12 months. Whilst the civic side was very much hampered by the ongoing pandemic, there were still many highlights. A most enjoyable part has been getting to know individual team members of MCC, their dedication and determination is inspirational. I would like to sincerely thank everyone for their help and assistance during my term of office and wish Laura the very best for her year ahead."