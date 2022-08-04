Greyhound rescue charity’s successful fundraising day
Greyhound Rescue Wales held a fundraising day at their Abergavenny charity store on Tuesday July 26.
Passers-by were entertained with live music outside the charity store on Cross Street, as staff looked to raise money for the ‘Raise for Greys’ appeal aimed at providing additional fundraising to support the rescue and rehoming of greyhounds.
A special guest was also present at the fundraising day with Oreo, one of the rescue dogs from the charity’s dog sanctuary in Ammanford, Swansea, paying a visit to meet and greet locals.
The charity managed to raise over £250 from donations off the street and now hope to organise more fundraising days as they need more donations and volunteers.
Paula Wolfenden, who manages Greyhound Rescue Wales charity store in Abergavenny said: “I would look like to thank everyone who helped make our fundraising day on July 26 such an amazing success. Thank you to JAC the Band consisting of Claire Morgan, Jeff and Alan, for supplying the music for us and everyone who came along.
“A big thank you to Claire, Jeff, Alan, Claire’s Beautiful Stars Madelaine and Maisie who have raised a whopping £112.86. Fantastic work girls.
“Thanks to Gaynor, Barbara, Sabina and of course Oreo from Hillcrest, as well as Vivian and Rodger, who came all the way from North Wales.
“Finally I would like to thank all our Abergavenny volunteers for their hard work and support, including Nicola my lovely Deputy manager and our retail manager Judy Badcock.
“We raised an amazing £253.31 which will make a big difference to our charity and the work we do with these amazing dogs. Thank You.”
