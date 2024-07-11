COMMUNITY projects in Powys are set to benefit from more than £20,000 in grant funding, after the Green Man Trust selected 14 recipients for its 2024 Community Grant scheme. This is more than twice the number of causes it supported in 2023.
The charitable arm of Green Man Festival previously announced it was doubling the total amount of funding being made available to local causes, from £10,000 to £20,000, as part of its 10-year anniversary celebrations this year too.
The Green Man Trust charity extends the local support of the Green Man festival year-round to the wider community of Powys, where the festival takes place every August. This year, the Trust has also exceeded its £20,000 target to award a total of £23,125 to local causes including schools, community groups, youth sports and more.
Founded by Fiona Stewart, Green Man Festival MD and owner in 2014, the Trust extends the festival’s philanthropic ambitions within the arts, sciences and local communities. Over 12,000 people and over 170 community projects have been supported in the decade since.
Among those set to benefit the most from this year’s funding are pupils at Crickhowell Community Primary School, who are looking forward to the creation of a new Sensory Room to aid learning after receiving £3,300 to cover the cost of the entire project.
Around a third of pupils have learning disabilities and will now have a safe space to support their needs, while funds raised so far by the PTA to support its development can now be spent on projects and resources needed for students elsewhere.
Another recipient is The Honeypot Children’s Charity, which supports young carers. Their Community Grant will support Residential Respite Breaks for young children aged 5-12, covering the cost of four children to attend.
A spokesperson said: “Thank you for supporting and caring for our cause, it is a great motivator to us all. The situation facing young carers is a tough reality, but thanks to our services and support like this we can ensure that vulnerable children continue to create the cherished memories that they rightfully deserve.”
Other projects receiving Green Man Trust funding this year include Talgarth District Regeneration Group, which received a grant to support a community arts project mural designed and painted in participation with local pupils and parents in Brecon and Talgarth.
Councillor William Powell is involved in the project and said: “The funding will enable us to engage a local community arts practitioner to work with pupils of Ysgol y Mynydd Du and other local youngsters to develop an inspiring concept for the planned mural. There is real excitement and anticipation at the opportunity presented by the Green Man Trust - and I look forward to seeing it take shape!”
Disability charity Sense Cymru will also be receiving a £2,000 grant that will go towards the purchase of equipment to help those with severe mobility issues undertake ‘dynamic standing’ exercises that are shown to have significant medical benefits. Brecon Pride will be putting their £2,000 grant towards the cost of its next annual event bringing people together and tackling the isolation of marginalised groups, including the LGBTQIA+ communities, in rural areas.
In total, 14 grants were awarded to the following Powys-based community groups in 2024
Fiona Stewart, founder of the Green Man Trust, said: “Powys is an incredible part of the world, but it’s not without its challenges. Covid has had an impact on mental health and the growing wealth and age gap is having a negative social and economic impact, especially for our future generations. It has been really inspiring to meet the wealth of amazing humans in Powys who are creating positive change and it's been a privilege to help them achieve their goals.’
“From supporting Pride events and young carers, to Forest Schools and women in sport - the 2024 list of grant funding recipients is a reflection of the crucial work that the people of Powys continue to put into making it such a brilliant place. We are delighted to be supporting more local groups, projects and causes than ever before and can’t wait to see the funded projects come to life.”