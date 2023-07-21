A record number of parks and green spaces across Wales have reached the high standards required to fly the coveted Green Flag.
Environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy has revealed the 280 sites that have received the internationally renowned Green Flag Award and Green Flag Community Award.
The flag will be flying on the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal once again in recognition of Glandŵr Cymru’s environmental efforts, excellent visitor facilities, and community involvement.
Meandering through the Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park, the navigable section of the canal is 36 miles in length and is a must-see for nature-lovers.
Hannah Booth, area operations manager for the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal, said: “We are delighted that the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal has again been recognised with the Green Flag Award. There are huge health and wellbeing benefits of being by the water and the Mon & Brec is a beautiful canal that acts as a haven for wildlife and is a favourite with nature-lovers, walkers and cyclists.
“It’s a testament to everyone who works or volunteers with Glandŵr Cymru, including those in the community who play such a vital part in helping to look after their local canal that we’ve received the award again.”
Now in its third decade, the Green Flag Award recognises well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries around the world.
In Wales, the awards scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy. Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy said: “Free access to safe, high quality green space has never been more important. Our award-winning sites play a vital role in people’s mental and physical well-being, providing a haven for communities to come together, relax and enjoy nature.
“News that 280 parks and green spaces in Wales have achieved Green Flag Awards is testament to the hard work of hundreds of staff and volunteers. We’re delighted to be able to celebrate their success on the world stage.”
A full list of award winners can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru