A ‘GREAT big hole’ in a council’s draft budget has been questioned as it was approved for the public to comment on.
Monmouthshire County Council has set out a proposed budget for how it will spend £216 million on services, from adult social care to waste and recycling collections, in 2025/26 but it is nearly £3m short of being in balance.
That is despite £5.1m in cuts and savings being identified and a 7.8 per cent proposed council tax rise to bring in an additional £5.9m. Funding from the Welsh Government is increasing by £5.1m.
Councillor Richard John, who leads the Conservative opposition group, questioned the Labour-led cabinet over its plans when it approved the draft budget and that it should go out for consultation.
The Mitchell Troy and Trellech member said: “There’s a great big hole in the draft budget, you can’t really call it a budget.”
He suggested the council would have to make further cuts before the final budget proposal, which by law has to be balanced, is agreed by the cabinet and presented to the full council for approval in March.
“Why not be open and transparent on further cuts to services or the council tax increase you will have to make? It’s not a draft that should be consulted on.”
Councillor Ben Callard, the cabinet member for finance, said Cllr John could “rest assured” the final proposal would be a balanced budget with the full £8m shortfall identified.
In response to Independent Group leader, Cllr Frances Taylor, the cabinet member said he doesn’t anticipate having to make “further significant cuts”, even though it is acknowledged in the draft budget on going discussions with the Welsh Government on potential further funding is unlikely to meet the £2.86m funding gap in full.
The Llanfoist councillor said: “My expectation is not to have to go back and make further significant cuts to services to balance this budget.”
The council’s Labour leader, Mary Ann Brocklesby, also confirmed she and acting chief executive, Peter Davies, have held “face to face” meetings with the Welsh Government’s finance secretary, Mark Drakeford.
The Llanelly Hill councillor said she is “very confident” Monmouthshire will benefit from a funding floor, or minimum increase, as its original funding settlement was the lowest increase in Wales rising by just 2.6 per cent.
Online public consultation events are to be held at 6pm on Thursday, January 30, at 10am on Thursday, February 6 and 6pm on Tuesday, February 11. People can register to attend on the council’s budget consultation page at https://www.letstalkmonmouthshire.co.uk.