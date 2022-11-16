Good Food Award winner
Saturday 19th November 2022 12:00 pm
(Harry’s sandwich bar )
Harry’s Sandwich and Coffee Bar in Abergavenny has won a Good Food Award 2023.
The owner has thanked everyone in a Facebook post where he said: “Thank you to everyone who made this possible by taking the time to vote for us!
“To say that we are over the moon would be an understatement.
“None of this would be possible without the dedication and support of our fabulous team and customers.”
The awards, which launched in 2002, recognise the high standards kept by restaurants across the UK, with judging based on dishes served, customer feedback, and food hygiene score.
