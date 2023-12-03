Residents from Gilwern have expressed their outrage, over Monmouthshire County Council’s proposal to keep dogs on leads when walking on Gilwern’s playing fields.
An angry local took to social media saying: “This area was donated to the residents of Gilwern by the Duke of Beaufort, so therefore it should be the people of Gilwern who decide its use. Keeping dogs on leads will not stop the irresponsible dog owners who are allowing their dogs to foul the area and not pick up afterwards.”
Following these claims, a MCC spokesperson said: “Since October 2, MCC has been conducting a public consultation on a new proposed Public Spaces Protection Order on Dog Controls. Within the order, a number of areas have been identified through consultation on a case-by-case basis, where a dog needs to be kept on a lead of no more than two metres in length. These areas can include, for example, cemeteries and skateparks.
"The Community Council mostly owns the Gilwern Recreation Ground, and following consultation with them, they recommended that much of that area be designated for dogs on leads.”
The consultation that gave residents the opportunity to give feedback has since closed, but a petition to let dogs off their leads is now circulating in the area and can be accessed in Gilwern Fish Bar and the barbershop.