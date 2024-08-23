On Saturday, 10 August, families joined MonLife's Outdoor Accessible Adventure Day at Gilwern Outdoor Centre.
The day was filled with activities enjoyed by families and officers, with smiles evident on all the faces of those who attended.
One highlight of the day was a conversation between a son and his dad. The son was overheard encouraging his dad to "Hold on tight, Daddy!" as they enjoyed the abseiling.
The activities, which were modified so that everyone could take part, included abseiling, archery, water play, crate stacking, and many more.
Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, said: "What a fantastic day at Gilwern Outdoor Centre. The day allowed us to provide an opportunity for families to come along and take part in the free activities available at the centre. Seeing everyone participating with a smile will stay with me for a long time in my memory."
These projects are part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Gilwern Outdoor Centre is located in Gilwern, Abergavenny, and is situated near some of the best outdoor environments you could wish to find anywhere in the UK, including the River Usk, Black Mountains, and the Brecon Beacons on the doorstep.
On-site, there is comfortable accommodation with plenty of space in the communal areas for children to get together and celebrate their achievements after a busy day of adventurous activities. To find out more about Gilwern Outdoor Centre, visit https://www.monlife.co.uk/outdoor/outdoor-adventure/