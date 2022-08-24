GilFest makes a welcome return this weekend!

Supported by Llanelly Community Council and Hope Church and sponsored by Islwyn Construction, GilFest is organised by Gilwern Roots an expanding group of local volunteers. The team currently operate other community initiatives in the village, such as Roots Café – a weekly community café on Tuesday mornings in the Community Centre – Gilwern Grows - a community gardening scheme using several local sites – regular Litter Pick events and the annual Scarecrow Festival.