GilFest makes a welcome return this weekend!
Subscribe newsletter
GilFest is Back!
After an enforced break of two years, this free fun family event is happening again from 12.00 noon on Saturday 3 September at Gilwern Park off Common Road.
Local musicians including Broadside, Coaches, Shades of Grey, Sunshine Singers and Gilwern School will be entertaining the crowds, whilst a bar, BBQ, café and various food traders will be providing a range of eats and drinks.
Traditional games, Gilwern Outdoor Activity Centre’s climbing wall, face painting, Scouts crate stacking, table tennis and cricket will feature amongst the children’s activities on offer.
A range of local stalls with crafts, cakes and promoting local clubs, including Gilwern W I and Gilwern U3A will also be present.
Supported by Llanelly Community Council and Hope Church and sponsored by Islwyn Construction, GilFest is organised by Gilwern Roots an expanding group of local volunteers. The team currently operate other community initiatives in the village, such as Roots Café – a weekly community café on Tuesday mornings in the Community Centre – Gilwern Grows - a community gardening scheme using several local sites – regular Litter Pick events and the annual Scarecrow Festival.
Let the sun shine, the music start and the fun begin!
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |