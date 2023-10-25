Abergavenny Rotary Club is participating in a campaign run by Rotary Clubs across the country to collect coats for distribution to charities that are aiding people in crisis including the elderly, homeless, refugees and women and children’s refuges.
To this end they have arranged five collection points in Abergavenny where people can drop off their unwanted coats, which are then transferred to a regional centre where volunteers sort them into categories, ensure that they are clean and the pockets empty.
They are looking for adult’s and children’s weather resistant outer-coats rather than light jackets, but will also be happy to receive gilets, puffas or similar garments suitable for layering. All clothing should be in reasonable wearable condition.
The collection points in Abergavenny are situated at-
Morrisons supermarket
The One Stop shop in the Town Hall
The Methodist Church on Castle Street
Park Street Community Centre
Taylor & Co. Estate Agents 24 Lion Street
Collection points will remain open until November, 4.
For further details and enquiries contact Rotary Club members: Julie Miles (07855 113585) and Keith Spencer (07970 437949).