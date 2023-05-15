Beacon, Chronicle and Review gardening expert Lynne Allbutt is among a host of celebrities invited to contribute a drawing to a charity auction organised by Bees for Development.
“I was thrilled to be asked to join countless other celebrities and artists and contribute a ‘doodle of a bee or flower’ and decided to pay tribute to my best friend, Yogi - hence my version of the ‘dog rose’ - or dog’s nose,” said Lynne.
“I am a big supporter of all the wonderful work Bees for Development do for our bees, and other pollinators and wildlife, and am proud to be able to contribute.”
Bee doodles and artworks are up for auction from over 100 celebrities and artists including: internationallyacclaimed author and illustrator Charles Mackesy; Turner prize winning artist, Richard Long; Coronation concert compere, Hugh Bonneville, actor Martin Clunes, fashion legend, Dame Twiggy and dozens of others.
Alongside a silent auction offering glamorous treats and experiences, the Bee Art auction opens online on Monday 29 May at www.bees.org.
It will culminate in a lively auction finale hosted by Gyles Brandreth and Charlie Ross at the Bee Garden Party Fundaiser on Wednesday 14 June.
Bee Garden Party host and BBC Radio 4 Presenter Martha Kearney says: “What a buzz we have created around our Bee Art! So many artists and celebrities have been inspired by the sheer beauty of bees to create this amazing show. The pictures generate money to help raise families out of poverty through beekeeping and to pre erve some precious habitats”.
The Bee Art will be exhibited at the Bee Garden Party Fundraiser, which takes place in the delightful gardens of Marlborough House and is hosted by Martha Kearney and TV presenter, writer and actor Gyles Brandreth and antiques auctioneer Charlie Ross, who are all bee enthusiasts. All funds raised from the auction and fundraiser will help alleviate poverty in the poorest of nations.