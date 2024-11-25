Following the devastating impact of Storm Bert, Monmouthshire County Council has issued an updated list of road closures across the county. The severe weather has caused significant flooding and unsafe conditions on several local routes, prompting authorities to enforce closures for the safety of all road users.
The Council has stressed that while some roads remain open, many are either partially blocked or completely closed due to high water levels and structural damage from the storm. Residents are advised to check for updates frequently as conditions continue to evolve.
- Mill Street, Usk – OPEN
- Maryport Street, Usk – CLOSED
- Rockfield Road, Monmouth – OPEN
- Old Dixton Road, Monmouth – CLOSED
- Watery Lane, Monmouth – OPEN
- A472 Monkswood, Glascoed pub to Glan Yr Afon, Usk – OPEN
- Penhow A48 at The Rock and Fountain, Pantygoetre Bridge, Llanvihangel Gobion – OPEN
- Trothy Bridge B4293 at Toll House/Portal Road – CLOSED
- Pantygoetre Bridge (B4598), Llanvihangel Gobion – OPEN
- Hardwick roundabout, Abergavenny on A465/A40 junction – OPEN
- A4042 between Abergavenny and Pontypool/Cwmbran – BLOCKED at Llanellen
- A466 between Whitebrook and Wyesham – CLOSED
- Forge Road, Monmouth – OPEN
- Osbaston Road, Monmouth – OPEN
- Wonastow Road to B4233/Dry Bridge Street, Monmouth – OPEN
- Oak Grove to Monnow Hill – Monmouth, Rockfield – OPEN
- A466 Chepstow to St Arvans – CLOSED
- B4295 Th Bryn to Hardwick roundabout – OPEN
- Chepstow Road, Usk – OPEN
- B4293, Mitchel Troy – CLOSED
- B4521 at Skenfrith – CLOSED
- Trellech Road at A466 Tintern – CLOSED
- Abernant Road (between Llantrisant and Newbridge-on-Usk) – CLOSED
- Llanfoist Bridge, Merthyr Road, Abergavenny – OPEN
- Road between Usk and Llanllowell – CLOSED
- A472 at Little Mill – OPEN
- B4347 Mill Farm, Kentchurch: Bridge unsafe to cross – ROAD CLOSED
- A466 Wyesham to Bigsweir – OPEN
- A465 Abergavenny to Hereford – OPEN
The situation is ever changing, with emergency teams working to assess and clear affected roads. Local authorities are advising against non-essential travel and urging residents to stay alert for further closures or changes to the road network.