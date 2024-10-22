To mark 20 years since a man in his mid-20s vanished in the seaside town of Tenby whilst on a golfing trip with friends, a fresh plea to the public has been made by his family, who have worked with the ‘Missing People’ charity to create an age progressed image of how he may look today.
James Nutley from Caldicot was 25 when he went missing from Tenby, on October 24, 2004, whilst on a golfing weekend with friends at the seaside town.
After a night out in the town, and drinks at the Prince of Wales on Upper Frog Street, according to CCTV footage, James was seen walking back to the Giltar Hotel shortly before midnight at 11:57pm.
The following day, his driving licence, amongst other cards, were found on South Beach.
After 20 years of no significant leads in the search for James, his parents have resorted to commissioning an age progressed image of their beloved son in the hopes of the public recognising a now 45-year-old James.
They worked with forensic artist Tim Widden to produce the image.
At the time of his disappearance, James was described as white, 6’2” with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white top with blue sleeves and blue jeans.
The public can support the search by visiting James’ appeal on the Missing People website at www.missingpeople.org.uk
There, they can report sightings, download posters, and share his story widely on social media and in public spaces.
Missing People’s publicity officer, Ndella Senghore, said: “James, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000 or email [email protected]
“Our service is non-judgemental, confidential, and free. We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe.
“Our helpline is here to support people who are missing, thinking of going missing, and for loved ones who are left behind. The helpline is free and confidential and is operated by trained staff and volunteers.”
Sightings and information can also be given anonymously through the website.