A local women, hoping to make exercise accessible for everybody in Abergavenny, has launched free daily workout sessions in Bailey Park.
Domini Barnes came up with the idea of Exercise in the Park after becoming unfit due to not having the time or the money to support doing exercise classes or having a gym membership.
After realising others may feel the same way, she took to social media to ask others to join her in Bailey Park at 6am Monday to Friday and 8am on the weekends.
Domini said: “I decided to do something about becoming a couch potato.
“I thought that if I feel this way then surely there must be so many others.
“With the cost of living, energy prices through the roof and very little movement in peoples’ salaries for years, I can’t be the only person feeling this way.”
M J Health and Fitness are running free 30 minute taster sessions during the daily workouts on the 10th, 17th and 24th of February.
Domini is asking any other fitness professionals to offer free taster sessions to introduce their sport so everybody can find a form of exercise they love to do.
She hopes Abergavenny can view exercise the same way other cultures do and see it as a healthy and normal way of living.
She said: “Our health and fitness isn’t something we should worry about.
“It should be easy and accessible to anyone and everyone.
“We just need an incentive to do it and I’m hoping this is one of them.”
Send an email to [email protected] if your a fitness professional who wants to introduce your sport or if you want to attend the daily sessions.