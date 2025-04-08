Chris Silcock, Managing Director of Kellogg’s, added: “We have been supporting school breakfast clubs for over 27 years now, but we know that there is a need for more support outside of term time. Our research shows that it’s a source of worry for parents. The Kellogg’s Breakfast programme with Morrisons extends this much needed support for families over the Easter holidays and we’re delighted to partner with them to narrow the holiday hunger gap as much as we can.”