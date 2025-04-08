Morrisons is offering free bowls of Kellogg’s cereal and fruit in all its cafés over the Easter holidays in a bid to help families struggling with the cost of living.
The supermarket chain has teamed up with Kellogg’s to bring back its popular “Kellogg’s Breakfast” initiative, which is now running in all 396 Morrisons cafés across the UK until Sunday, April 27 – while stocks last.
Any customer can ask for a “Kellogg’s Breakfast” at the café counter to receive a free bowl of cereal – including favourites like Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies and Coco Pops – along with a choice of dairy or non-dairy milk. A free portion of fruit (bananas, apples or oranges) is also included.
The initiative comes at a time when many families are feeling the pressure of school holidays. New research commissioned by Kellogg’s found that 42 per cent of parents feel anxious about feeding their children during the holidays, and nearly two-thirds (61 per cent) said their food budget is stretched when school’s out.
Chris Strong, Morrisons Café Senior Buying Manager, said: “The breakfast club partnership with Kellogg’s has proved incredibly popular with our customers and we are delighted to bring it back for a third year. We have helped many families across the UK since it was first introduced and will continue to do so during schools’ Easter holidays.”
The move is part of a long-standing campaign by Kellogg’s to tackle food insecurity through its breakfast club work, which has supported over 3,000 schools across the UK since 1998. To date, more than 22,000 bowls of cereal have been served as part of the supermarket’s in-store breakfast offering.
Chris Silcock, Managing Director of Kellogg’s, added: “We have been supporting school breakfast clubs for over 27 years now, but we know that there is a need for more support outside of term time. Our research shows that it’s a source of worry for parents. The Kellogg’s Breakfast programme with Morrisons extends this much needed support for families over the Easter holidays and we’re delighted to partner with them to narrow the holiday hunger gap as much as we can.”
As part of the launch, pupils from six primary schools that have recently started new breakfast clubs with Kellogg’s support were invited to a special breakfast party at their local Morrisons. The event also included a behind-the-scenes tour of the store’s Market Street counters, showing children how their food is made.
In addition to the free cereal breakfasts, Morrisons is continuing to run its “Kids Eat Free” promotion. One free kids’ meal is available with every adult main meal over £5 from menus The Breakfasts, The Classics and The Chippy, available daily for children under 16.