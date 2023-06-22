The five seats mark the four amateur theatre companies which have made their ‘home’ at the Borough Theatre - AAODS, which until recently has performed at the Borough for over 100 years, Abergavenny Pantomime Company - thought to be the oldest amateur panto group in Wales, Abergavenny Theatre Group, which has been at the Borough for more than 50 years and relative newcomer Breakthrough Productions which has been performing at the Borough for almost 30 years.