New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Kongs at Lion Street, Abergavenny, Y Fenni; rated on August 15

• Rated 4: Y Bwyty at 27 Nevill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on August 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Royal Oak at 134 Hereford Road, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on August 15