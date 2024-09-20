New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Y Bwyty at 27 Nevill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on August 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Royal Oak at 134 Hereford Road, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on August 15