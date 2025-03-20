New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Himalayan Lounge at 107 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on March 6
• Rated 5: Number 49 at 49 Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: Moko's Ltd at 8 Church Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on February 25
• Rated 5: Pizza Express (Restaurants) Limited at 36-36a Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on February 11
• Rated 5: Kahve Cafe Bar at 3 The Stables, Lewis Lane, Abergavenny; rated on November 12
• Rated 3: Ray's Diner at 15 Beaufort Square, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on February 6
• Rated 2: Apleona Catering at Budweiser Brewing Group, Magor Brewery, Caldicot; rated on February 12
It means that of Monmouthshire's 212 similar establishments with ratings, 158 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.