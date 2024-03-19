New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Dugout Cafebar at Levan House, 30 Lion Street, Abergavenny; rated on March 13
• Rated 5: Marmalade House Cafe & Tea Rooms at 28 High Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on March 6
• Rated 5: Caerwent Community Cafe at Caerwent Recreation Hall, Highfield, Caerwent, Caldicot; rated on March 4
• Rated 5: St James St Kitchen at Monmouth Methodist Church, St James' Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: Elis Ltd at Bulwark Industrial Estate, Bulwark, Chepstow; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: The Pantry at Bridges Centre, Drybridge Park, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Monmouthshire Veterans Support Hub at Fairfield Red Cross Hut, Park Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on February 19
• Rated 5: St John Ambulance Cymru - Abergavenny at Fairfield Red Cross Hut, Park Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on February 19
• Rated 4: The Black Bear Inn at Clytha Road, Trostrey Common, Gwehelog; rated on February 8
• Rated 1: Gateway Community Cafe at Gateway Church, Monk Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on February 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Abergavenny Rugby Football Club (Bar) at The Club House, Bailey Park Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on March 13
• Rated 5: Abergavenny Conservative Club at 1 Park Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on March 9
• Rated 5: Greenmeadow Golf and Country Club at Treherbert Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: The Little Jockey at Berthon Road, Little Mill, Pontypool; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: The Halfway at Talycoed Road, Llantilio Crossenny, Abergavenny; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: Lime Tree (LT16) at 24 St Marys Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on February 9
Takeaways
Plus eight ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Smoke 'n' Slaw at 42 North Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on March 8
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit 3a, 51-55 Bulwark Road, Chepstow; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: The Codfather at 21 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Full House Chinese Takeaway at Market Hall, Priory Street, Monmouth Monmouthshire; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2 Larkfield Trade Park, Newport Road, Chepstow; rated on November 20
• Rated 4: Yummies at 1 - 2 Cinderhill Street, Monmouth; rated on February 5
• Rated 3: Kutir Bangladeshi Authentic Street Food Restaurant at 5 The Oldway Centre, Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on February 8
• Rated 2: Balti Delight at 31 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on January 31