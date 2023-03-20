New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Monmouthshire Market Catering at Croes Bychan, Bryn Gwyn, Raglan, Monmouthshire; rated on March 8
• Rated 5: The Misbah at 9 Priory Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on March 8
• Rated 5: Efes BBQ Kebab at 3 Bulwark Shopping Centre, Bulwark, Chepstow; rated on March 7
• Rated 5: Light Lunch Club at Magor Baptist Church, The Square, Magor; rated on March 6
• Rated 5: Tiffin Vintage Tea & Coffee House at 8 St Marys Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on February 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Goytre Arms at Star Road, Penperlleni; rated on March 5
• Rated 5: Rose & Crown at Monmouth Road, Tintern, Chepstow Monmouthshire; rated on March 2
• Rated 5: Chepstow Town Football Club at Larkfield Park, Newport Road, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: Corn Exchange Inn at Crickhowell Road, Gilwern, Monmouthshire; rated on February 5
• Rated 4: Abergavenny Rugby Football Club at The Club House, Bailey Park, Abergavenny; rated on February 12
• Rated 4: The Whitebrook Restaurant at The Whitebrook, Whitebrook, Monmouth; rated on February 12
• Rated 3: The Robin Hood Inn at 124-126 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on February 10
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: King Kebab at 30 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: Chang Le at Unit 2 Bulwark Road, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on March 1