New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Oxford Coffee Co at 6 Beaufort Arms Court Shopping Mews, Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: The Crown at Old Hereford Road, Pantygelli, Abergavenny; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: La Piccola Italia at 100 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: Lads Lunch at Unit 1a Bulwark Industrial Estate, Critchcraft Buildings, Bulwark Road; rated on January 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Tafarn-Y-Bont at Church Lane, Govilon, Abergavenny; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: The Piercefield at Piercefield, Chepstow; rated on November 30
• Rated 4: Cross Inn (The) at The Cross Inn, 1 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on December 8
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Baguette Shop at 12 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: Harrys Sandwich & Coffee Bar at St John Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Angelos Fish Bar at Newport Road, Magor, Monmouthshire; rated on January 5