New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
First Class Cafe, at Station Chambers, Station Road, Chepstow, Monmouthshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 5.
And Salkaara, at 29 High Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire was given a score of three on March 5.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 214 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.