ACROSS the year, the Environmental Health Team at Monmouthshire County Council have worked with businesses, charities, and volunteers to ensure all food handlers are adequately trained to enable them to produce safe food.
The trainers teach the Level 2 syllabus through various learning styles, including class discussions, presentations, and group activities, so it’s a very hands-on day with lots of delegate participation. The training is available to anyone involved in food handling, whether professional or volunteer.
If you want to learn more about these courses and how they can benefit you, email the team at [email protected] or call 01873 735 420.
Described by Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, as: “extremely informative and engaging,” the classroom based courses can be delivered at various locations across Monmouthshire, enabling you to find a course that fits your availability and needs.