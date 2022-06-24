Florist to compete in national final

Florist Charlotte Davies, pictured, is getting ready to compete in the grand finale of Interflora’s prestigious Florist of the Year Competition this weekend.

Charlotte, who works for her mum’s business Hilary’s Floral Design in Abergavenny, has been a florist for 17 years and has successfully competed in numerous professional floristry competitions including World Skills and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. She says, “I love competitive floristry and the creative freedom, to take simple stems of flowers and transform them into a piece of floral art that is unique and expressive. The thought of competing and representing Great Britain on the world stage is really exciting.”