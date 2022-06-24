Florist to compete in national final
Florist Charlotte Davies, pictured, is getting ready to compete in the grand finale of Interflora’s prestigious Florist of the Year Competition this weekend.
Charlotte, who works for her mum’s business Hilary’s Floral Design in Abergavenny, has been a florist for 17 years and has successfully competed in numerous professional floristry competitions including World Skills and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. She says, “I love competitive floristry and the creative freedom, to take simple stems of flowers and transform them into a piece of floral art that is unique and expressive. The thought of competing and representing Great Britain on the world stage is really exciting.”
Along with four other hopefuls, she will get to showcase her skills at the RHS Garden Bridgewater in Manchester on Sunday July 3 in a bid to be crowned Interflora’s Florist of the Year. The winner will go on to represent the UK and Ireland at Interflora’s World Cup in September 2023, which is being held in the UK.
