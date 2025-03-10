Monmouthshire County Council observed Covid Memorial Day on March 9 as a time to reflect on the lives lost, recognise the sacrifices made by key workers, and acknowledge the pandemic's impact on our communities with a special memorial quilt, lovingly sewn by the Caldicot Stitched Together Group, displayed in County Hall as part of the commemoration.

Each unique square of the quilt tells a personal story related to COVID-19. This moving tribute reflects the resilience and compassion of our community during such challenging times.

Cllr Ian Chandler, Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services, said:"COVID-19 changed all our lives, and for many, the loss and hardship it brought will never be forgotten.