Monmouthshire County Council observed Covid Memorial Day on March 9 as a time to reflect on the lives lost, recognise the sacrifices made by key workers, and acknowledge the pandemic's impact on our communities with a special memorial quilt, lovingly sewn by the Caldicot Stitched Together Group, displayed in County Hall as part of the commemoration.
Each unique square of the quilt tells a personal story related to COVID-19. This moving tribute reflects the resilience and compassion of our community during such challenging times.