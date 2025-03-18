Officers investigating a suspected organised crime group operating in Blaenau Gwent have charged five men with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Neighbourhood policing officers carried out warrants at five properties across Brynmawr and Tredegar yesterday morning, where they arrested five men on suspicion of drug offences, and seized drugs, equipment and mobile phones.
They have now all been charged.
Two men from Tredegar, aged 22 and 28, as well as a 22-year-old from Brynmawr, have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
A 19 year-old and 38-year-old, both from Brynmawr, were charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs. The 38-year-old was also charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
All men are due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 18 March.