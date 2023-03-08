Firefighters at Abergavenny Fire and Rescue Station are hosting a pop up car wash on Saturday, March 11 to raise funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.
This charity works with serving and retired firefighters and their families providing advice and support.
The car wash will take place during their On-Call Recruitment event between 10am-2pm at the station located on the Hereford Road.
This event could also be a great opportunity to see whether becoming a firefighter could be the career for you.
The force are looking for crew members living within five minutes from the station working a minimum of 31 1/2 hours a week on call.
The on-call hours are distributed via a rota and the firefighter is required to remain within five minutes of the fire station while on call.
You can also attend the "Drill Nights" held on a Wednesday evening between 6:30pm and 8:30pm to see if this is the job for you!