This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 12°C.
There will be no chance of rain, so it will be a dry morning.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will slightly increase to 14°C.
There will be a chance of scattered showers, so you might want to keep an umbrella handy.
Looking at tomorrow morning, the temperature will be similar to today at around 12°C.
Again, it will be a dry morning with no chance of rain.
However, the afternoon will bring a change with temperatures rising to 13°C.
Scattered showers will be more frequent, so it's advisable to carry an umbrella if you're out and about.
As we look at the general trend for the rest of the week, temperatures will hover between 11°C and 12°C.
There will be some rain, but nothing too significant to disrupt your plans.
So, overall, it's a fairly typical week of weather for Abergavenny.
Stay dry and enjoy your week!
This article was automatically generated