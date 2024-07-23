The 18-year-old has recently finished his education at Monmouth School. Thomas has been working with livestock his whole life, having grown up on the family’s mixed farm. He works on the home farm milking goats, working with stock and tractor driving, as well working with several local farmers with general farm jobs from TB testing, hauling silage to carting corn. He also just started work experience on a fruit farm in Kent lined up for the summer. Thomas said: “I plan to use my travel to New Zealand in order to expand both my experiences and knowledge of farming to further grow my understanding of how different farms operate.”