“NFU Cymru has written to the Chancellor twice and all Welsh MPs on this issue. In addition, the union and its members have raised this extensively when we have met with politicians at party conferences as well as in their constituencies. Despite all of these efforts, the Budget confirms the UK Government’s intention to reform these reliefs and that will come as very disturbing news to farming families the length and breadth of Wales. This also goes against the previous assurance given by the Defra Secretary of State that the Labour Party had no plans to change Inheritance Tax, including APR.”