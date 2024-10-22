By the time this column is read the Welsh Dairy Show will have concluded at Carmarthen. Prior to the event, FUW members and the Chief Executive of First Milk, Shelagh Hancock were honoured to visit a family run dairy farm to see for themselves how hard work, commitment and team effort makes a successful dairy business.
Brian Walters, farms 500 acres in Carmarthen with wife Ann and sons, Aled and Seimon. The family run a dairy herd of 250 cows with 200 followers on an autumn block calving system with the emphasis of producing quality milk off grass at Esgair Hir Uchaf, Henfwlch Road and Clunmelyn farm, Ffynonddrain, Carmarthen.
Working as a team, the family employ one full time staff member and manage the majority of the machinery work themselves on the farm. This keeps costs down and offers them the flexibility to manage tasks like harvest, ploughing and slurry when it suits them, rather than balance contractors availability and weather.
Brian who is also Milk and Dairy Produce Committee Chair said: “As a family we seem to have struck the right balance, for us. There are many challenges facing family farms like ours and economies of scale increasingly disfavours the smaller setup both financially and practically, especially when finding those ‘marginal margins’ are ever more important to achieving financial stability.
“For generations, farmers have safeguarded these dairy farms across Wales and have passed the traditional family farms from one generation to the next. The history of our most familiar food is clear to see with hundreds of milk stands standing guard over farm lanes and entrances across the countryside.”
Being a keen advocate of transferring skills to the next generation, Brian and the family have offered student placement to nearly 20 agricultural youngsters from Coleg Gelli Aur Agricultural College.
“Ensuring the next generation is given the best opportunity possible to work within this fantastic dairy sector is fundamentally important to me. It’s not only a farm business, it is a way of life.”
“Over the years the industry has not been shy in progressing and enhancing farm practices to improve the herd to maximise milk production, to boost efficiency and the welfare of these much respected animals.”
The FUW firmly believes that family farms are the backbone of not only other small businesses but the glue that holds the community, schools, chapels, village halls, shops and local pubs together. These farms are also places where the traditional skills of farming are passed on and where Welsh language, culture and rural skills are safeguarded.
Huw James, FUW’s Carmarthenshire Vice Chair said: “We are grateful to Brian and the family for opening up their farm, and welcoming us all to their farmyard. He demonstrates to others how to take a step back and give the next generation, his sons, the opportunity to lead the way. The Walters are a great example of a real family run dairy farm unit.”