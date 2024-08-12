Amidst a busy week on the Farmers’ Union of Wales stand at the Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod, work behind the scenes carries on, including our political engagement on behalf of our members.
This week we welcomed Daniel Zeichner MP, newly appointed Minister of State for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), along with, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, newly appointed Deputy First Minister of Wales and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, with local MP for Blaenau Gwent Nick Smith, to our regional Vice President Brian Bowen’s farm near Tredegar.
Bringing together Rural Affairs representatives from both the UK and Welsh Governments on a typical family farm in Wales is significant in the FUW’s lobbying efforts for Welsh agriculture. It allowed us to demonstrate some of the most pressing issues facing Welsh family farms, how they tie in across both parliaments, and more importantly, how they can be addressed.
Our Vice President’s son, Karl Bowen, who farms alongside his father, was passionate in portraying how the younger generation of farmers is feeling. Not only concerned about their future, but disrespected and dismissed for the benefits they already bring to society in terms of food production and management of the countryside. He informed the Minister that the industry needs 'a light at the end of the tunnel' and stability to move forwards.
The persistent Welsh weather drove us into the house for a cuppa, where we took the opportunity to have further open and frank discussions. We covered a range of topics, including future funding for agriculture and rural development in Wales, the need for an effective bovine TB eradication strategy, the Control of Agricultural Pollution ‘NVZ’ regulations that are causing many businesses a real headache, and the need to prevent livestock attacks by increasing enforcement powers through legislation.
The Minister was grateful for the opportunity to understand the real challenges facing Welsh family farms at a grassroots level. This was the first of what we hope will be more regular meetings with the new DEFRA team, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with both governments to represent the views of our members on behalf of the industry and the rural economy here in Wales.
At Wales’ annual cultural event, down in Pontypridd, we must extend our gratitude to the staff, members, partner agencies, sponsors and the public themselves for a fantastic week of showcasing the best of what Welsh agriculture has to offer from the Eisteddfod. From Welsh beef and lamb cooking demonstrations, local Welsh produce tasters, panel sessions on a variety of food, farming and conservation matters, the stand was a hive of activity throughout the week.
Children had a wonderful time creating bug houses, colouring farm scenes, crafting with wool and cloth and leaving with FUW bucket hats and sunglasses. Both were definitely needed all week to keep the variable Welsh weather at bay. Diolch pobl Pontypridd a’r cyffiniau!