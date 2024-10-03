The delegation was able to see the high production standards employed by Welshfarmers when they joined Dai Charles Evans on hisfarmin Silian, near Lampeter in mid Wales. Mr Evans runs a flock of 500 breeding ewes as well as a herd of stabilizer cattle. The 5thgeneration beef and sheepfarmer, whofarms in partnership with his wife and son, gave a tour of thefarmwhere he talked the Italian guests through his production systems, including their outdoor grass-based system and his successful breeding programme.