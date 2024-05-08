· Magnesium in the water- added as a soluble salt magnesium sulphate or chloride. This is available from local farm supply retailers and usually comes in builder-type cement bags. A small hole should be made in one side of the bag which is then dropped into the bottom of the water tank. This will slowly release magnesium into the water. For this method to work effectively, the drinking trough must be the only source of water available to the cattle out grazing.