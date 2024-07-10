A leading recruitment business has warned that farming challenges remain, despite new Labour government and that while the recent election and Labour’s landslide win may mean a shift in the economic landscape, the fundamental challenges that farmers face remain unchanged.
“The Labour government's agricultural policies, aimed at promoting sustainable farming practices, enhancing the environment, and supporting rural economies, are commendable and may bring about some positive changes," says Paul Harris, CEO at REAL Success.
"But while it often feels that the changes being made at a government level are out of farmers’ hands, it’s crucial that they recognise many of the day-to-day challenges they face are within their control and require proactive management.
"These key challenges are:
Working conditions:
Working hours:
Health and safety:
The quality of working conditions on farms is paramount if the industry is to recruit and retain staff.
“Farmers must ensure their workers have a safe, healthy, and supportive environment. This includes providing proper amenities, fair wages, and promptly addressing workplace concerns," he says.
Managing working hours effectively is critical. “Overworked employees are less productive and more prone to accidents and health issues. Balance work schedules to maintain a healthy and efficient workforce."The safety of farm workers is non-negotiable.
“Implement and adhere to strict health and safety protocols. Regular training, proper equipment, and ensuring a culture of good health and safety can prevent many accidents and injuries."While the Labour government's initiatives may provide a supportive framework, the success of farms largely depends on the decisions and actions taken by individual farmers, says Mr Harris
."Farmers must take ownership of their operations and address these micro-level challenges head-on. By doing so, they can ensure a sustainable and prosperous future, regardless of broader policy changes.
“We are committed to supporting farmers through transitions like these, by offering resources, training, and consultancy services designed to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.”
