Bob, a Welsh Sheepdog is Wales Farm Safety Partnership mascot and the star two bilingual children's books designed to promote farm safety awareness among young children in Wales. In addition to the books, the Welsh Whisperer has visited over 20 schools across Wales to engage children in interactive learning experiences about staying safe on farms, and sings his song ‘Diolch Byth am Bob’. If that was not enough the books have also been turned into animated cartoons available on YouTube!
Both books, Nice One Bob and Nice One Again, Bob, are available in both English and Welsh, ensuring accessibility for all children in Wales. The books feature engaging stories and colourful illustrations that teach children about potential hazards on farms, such as machinery, livestock, and chemicals, in a fun and age-appropriate way.
"We are committed to educating the next generation about the importance of farm safety," said Alun Elidyr, Welsh Television Personality and WFSP Ambassador. "By engaging children at a young age, we can instil lifelong safety habits and help reduce the number of farm-related accidents."
The Wales Farm Safety Partnership's efforts have been widely recognised and praised by educators, parents, and the farming community. The bilingual books have been distributed to schools throughout Wales and are also available on the Farming Connect website. The school visits have been met with enthusiasm from students and teachers alike, with many schools requesting repeat visits.
"The Wales Farm Safety Partnership's work is essential in promoting farm safety awareness among young children," said Rhian Lloyd, Ysgol T Llew Jones School, Ceredigion. "The bilingual books and school visits are valuable resources that will help keep children safe on farms."
The WFSP is committed to continuing its efforts to promote farm safety awareness in Wales. The Partnership plans to expand its school visit program in the coming year and is developing
additional resources to support farm safety education.