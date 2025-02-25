Bob, a Welsh Sheepdog is Wales Farm Safety Partnership mascot and the star two bilingual children's books designed to promote farm safety awareness among young children in Wales. In addition to the books, the Welsh Whisperer has visited over 20 schools across Wales to engage children in interactive learning experiences about staying safe on farms, and sings his song ‘Diolch Byth am Bob’. If that was not enough the books have also been turned into animated cartoons available on YouTube!