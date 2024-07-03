This summer, Abergavenny will host a series of free Family Volunteering Club events, offering children and their families the chance to support important local causes. The initiative aims to foster a sense of community connection and social responsibility among young participants.
Scheduled sessions include:
- Saturday, July 13, 12 - 1:30 PM, Bailey Park: Volunteer at the IYE Festival with activities ranging from managing stalls to overseeing giant board games and bubbles.
- Friday, July 19 & Friday, July 26, 12:30 - 2 PM, Melville Centre for the Arts: Participate in "A Big Backstage Sort Out," helping organise the costume room.
- Saturday, July 20, 2 - 3:30 PM, Gilwern Playing Fields: Prepare for the Gilfest festival by assisting Gilwern Roots with festival setup.
Abergavenny has a rich tradition of volunteerism, and the Family Volunteering Club aims to build on this by providing fun, family-oriented volunteering opportunities. Sessions are free but require advance booking due to limited availability.
For more information or to reserve a spot, visit [familyvolunteeringclub.co.uk/abergavenny](http://familyvolunteeringclub.co.uk/abergavenny).