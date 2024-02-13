80-year-old Reverend Royston Bevan’s health has declined, and he relies on his stairlift to get him from the top floor of his flat in Crickhowell, which is owned by the council. Roy has lived in the building for over 14 years and has refurbished the apartment, spending substantial amounts to make it home. Roy has since become disabled. He fell seriously ill in May, and his family feared he wouldn’t pull through. The chairlift was already in the building when he moved in, and now Roy relies on it to get from his top-floor apartment and down to the street. The stairlift works, but the family have heard that it may soon be removed due to safety concerns.