Jan Chaudhry van der Velde, Transport for Wales chief operations officer, said: “We know how important the food festival is to Abergavenny and the local economy. While it wasn’t possible to change the dates of the railway work, we have worked with Network Rail and the festival organisers to put on a comprehensive bus operation to get people to and from the festival with as little disruption as possible. We will also have extra customer support presence at key stations along the route to help customers get the right information.